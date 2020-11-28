Toy Show star Adam King's East Cork family humbled by support

David King, father of six-year-old Adam from East Cork who appeared on the Late Late Toy Show last night, says his family are humbled by the outpouring of support they have received.

Adam, who lives between Youghal and Killeagh, stole the nation's heart by showcasing his space-themed toys and his virtual hug.

"It's been really humbling. It came across that Adam was just being himself on the show. The outpouring of emotion, not just from Ireland, but from all over the world has been incredibly humbling," David tells the Irish Examiner.

"I don't think it's hit home with us yet, the meaning of it."

David says the generosity of the Irish people will stay with his family forever.

He also wants to pay tribute to the continuous support his family receive from the East Cork community.

"From Adam's friends and teachers in Clonpriest National School, to our family and friends in East Cork, to all the clubs Adam is involved in.

"He's in Sinéad Sheppard's School of Dance, Youghal United [soccer team], Youghal and Killeagh's GAA, and the Youghal tennis club. He's such an active and positive member of the community."

Adam King aged six from Cork on The Late Late Toy Show 2020. Pic: Andres Poveda Photography.

Adam's special guest on the Late Late Toy show last night was John Doyle, a porter from Temple Street Children's Hospital.

Adam said John was his friend and gave him presents when he attended the hospital.

David said the level of care and expertise Irish hospital staff provide is second to none and he wants to thank them for their service.

"Adam has been for lots of hospital treatments and appointments over the last couple of months during the pandemic.

"He actually had to get surgery in Cork University Hospital (CUH) a few weeks back, and he has to go in for another small procedure next week."

David says the staff are just amazing in CUH and Temple Street.

"Not just the professional expertise, but the care and love that these people show... it should be the envy of the globe."

He added that getting John Doyle to come onto the show was a wonderful moment.

"Somebody tweeted online that it's the type of moment in the past that would have been reserved for a famous celebrity.

"I say proper order [that a healthcare worker was chosen].

Adam loves going to hospital. He's going in next week to the Seahorse ward in CUH and he can't wait to see all the gang. He'll go down in his Christmas outfit, bringing his virtual hug. He can't wait.

Adam also hopes to be a CAPCOM, or capsule communicator, which is the astronaut who communicates with the spaceship from the ground.

Adam King aged six from Cork on The Late Late Toy Show 2020. Pic: Andres Poveda Photography.

David says the family have been contacted by many famous astronauts via Twitter, such as Chris Hadfield, Herb Baker and Dr Nora Patten.

He and his wife Fiona have four other children, Danny aged 12, Katie aged nine, Robert aged eight and Sarah, who will be one in December.

The eldest three also love space.

"It's unbelievable. In our house, all of those names are known by my children. We have Nora Patten and Chris Hadfield's books at home, and they are well worn and well read.

"Our children would genuinely aspire to be like them. We are fortunate that we can see the International Space Station fly over our house, we can get the telescope out and see Mars and Venus in the sky, because we live in the countryside.

"Children's wonderment never ceases to amaze me. We had such fun with the toys from the Late Late, including the rocket, we spent the whole weekend decorating and painting the rocket."

Ryan Tubridy on The Late Late Toy Show 2020. Pic: Andres Poveda Photography.

These people who are such big, important global names, they see the importance of a child having and holding onto a dream. That is what inspires me the most.

He added that Adam and his siblings would jump at the chance to work with NASA and the European Space Agency.

Adam was too tired to speak to the Examiner, but David said he really enjoyed his night.

"The first thing he wanted to do was record a shout out to Clonpriest National school.

"It shows the importance of community, and now Adam is part of an even bigger, international community.

"We knew the day Adam was born he was a wonderful, amazing child, and there's nothing in life that can stop him."

Watch Adam's full segment here: