Cork company joins forces with Late Late Toy Show to raise money for children

Staff from a Cork-based company have volunteered to work on phones this weekend to accept donations for children's charities.

With many charities' fundraisers hit hard this year due to the pandemic, Cork-based company Abtran is supporting this year's RTÉ Late Late Toy Show Appeal in the hopes of bringing some joy to children around the country this Christmas.

During the toy show tonight and the repeat show on Saturday afternoon, Abtran staff in Cork and Sligo will be on the phones to accept donations.

Funds donated through the RTÉ Toy Show Appeal will go to The Community Foundation for Ireland who will distribute to various children’s charities including Barnardos, Children’s Health Foundation, and Children’s Books Ireland.

Isabella Douglas (4), Eve Murphy (9), Noah Oglesby (12), Charley Bolster (9), Enya Allen (8) and Teaghan Nolan (10) are pictured with Ryan Tubridy on the Roald Dahl themed set of this years The Late Late Toy Show. Picture: Andres Poveda

Joanne Lyons from Abtran said that the team was more than happy to get involved in such a great cause.

It was all hands on deck on Friday as the team prepared for what would hopefully be a busy night.

"It's been a huge team effort to make sure that everything comes together and that everything is done in a safe way for all of the people who have volunteered," Joanne said.

The team is delighted to be a part of the iconic toy show and will be decked out in Late Late Toy Show t-shirts and Santa hats while they work.

RTÉ presenter Ryan Tubridy channelling Fantastic Mr Fox for the opening number of The Late Late Toy Show 2020. Picture: Andres Poveda

Joanne said that it's nice to have something positive to look forward to and be part of during what is an uncertain time for many.

"It's all about the children. We just want to help to make this Christmas as special as possible for all of them."

Abtran’s CEO, Aisling Deasy commented: "All charities’ fundraising efforts have been profoundly impacted by Covid.

To this end, we’re delighted to support vulnerable children in our society by playing our part.

"Our people have been wonderful giving up their time to support this great cause while working within the necessary strict guidelines and protocols including social distancing."

Viewers will be invited to donate to the RTÉ Toy Show Appeal online or by calling 1800 111 800 from 9.30pm this evening.

Toy Show host Ryan Tubridy said: “Every year on the Toy Show we are inspired by children across Ireland, with stories of hope, resilience and triumph over adversity.

"In this exceptional year, we have been moved by the generosity of the children of Ireland as they have looked out for one another and those less fortunate in their communities.

"Tonight on the Toy Show we launch this appeal to spread the Toy Show magic across the year to children who need it most."