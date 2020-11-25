Residents to be moved out of Kerry nursing home where eight died following Covid-19 outbreak

The HSE says it is no longer 'sustainable' for it to keep running the home.
Residents to be moved out of Kerry nursing home where eight died following Covid-19 outbreak

Generic and stock picture from Listowel Kerry

Wed, 25 Nov, 2020 - 19:46
Neil Michael

The HSE is to start moving residents out of a Kerry nursing home at the centre of a Covid-19 outbreak which has claimed eight lives as it says it is no longer “sustainable” for it to keep running the home.

The agency was brought in to run Oaklands Nursing Home in Derry, Listowel last Thursday after Hiqa cancelled its registration certificate. The action was taken after the first six residents died.

There had also been a string of inspections throughout the year which showed a number of regulations had been breached at the home.

The HSE has begun discussions with relatives of the 23 residents in the home about them being moved.

It said they are expected to be gone “before Christmas”. The process is expected to start from around mid-December.

Relatives of those who died at the start of the outbreak are furious action was not taken sooner by Hiqa against the home, which was run by Listowel-based Bolden (Nursing) Ltd.

Read More

Two more deaths in nursing home at centre of Kerry Covid-19 cluster

Local Sinn Féin TD Pa Daly said: “I will now be calling on the government to open a community nursing home run by the HSE in the North Kerry area. The Oaklands Nursing Home situation illustrates the dire need for one.

“I have family members now very worried they will not be able to find local accommodation for loved ones."

A HSE spokesperson said: “We have examined the options which will give residents the best possible care, and we have engaged with the owner in relation to any plans they have for the future of the service.

“As the owner has not advised us of any plan for their business, we are now examining other options to ensure each resident receives the best possible care in a stable, long-term placement. 

"It is not sustainable for the HSE to continue as the temporarily registered provider at this location."

The HSE said it does not own the home. 

"Our role under the Health Act as a temporary provider is to make long-term arrangements for the residents in appropriate settings,” it added.

Read More

Officials continue investigation of Covid-19 outbreak at Cork school

More in this section

Ian Wright forgives Kerry teen who racially abused him Ian Wright forgives Kerry teen who racially abused him
EuroMillions player in Munster scoops €500,000 prize EuroMillions player in Munster scoops €500,000 prize
'Overwhelming' support for permanent car ban at Cork's Marina 'Overwhelming' support for permanent car ban at Cork's Marina
#covid-19coronavirusnursing homes
Cheers Celebration Toast with Pints of Beer

Mystery customer leaves $3,000 tip for staff at Kerry man's bar in Ohio

READ NOW

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, November 21, 2020

  • 6
  • 19
  • 21
  • 27
  • 28
  • 36
  • 32

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices