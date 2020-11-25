Residents to be moved out of Kerry nursing home where eight died following Covid-19 outbreak

The HSE is to start moving residents out of a Kerry nursing home at the centre of a Covid-19 outbreak which has claimed eight lives as it says it is no longer “sustainable” for it to keep running the home.

The agency was brought in to run Oaklands Nursing Home in Derry, Listowel last Thursday after Hiqa cancelled its registration certificate. The action was taken after the first six residents died.

There had also been a string of inspections throughout the year which showed a number of regulations had been breached at the home.

The HSE has begun discussions with relatives of the 23 residents in the home about them being moved.

It said they are expected to be gone “before Christmas”. The process is expected to start from around mid-December.

Relatives of those who died at the start of the outbreak are furious action was not taken sooner by Hiqa against the home, which was run by Listowel-based Bolden (Nursing) Ltd.

Read More Two more deaths in nursing home at centre of Kerry Covid-19 cluster

Local Sinn Féin TD Pa Daly said: “I will now be calling on the government to open a community nursing home run by the HSE in the North Kerry area. The Oaklands Nursing Home situation illustrates the dire need for one.

“I have family members now very worried they will not be able to find local accommodation for loved ones."

A HSE spokesperson said: “We have examined the options which will give residents the best possible care, and we have engaged with the owner in relation to any plans they have for the future of the service.

“As the owner has not advised us of any plan for their business, we are now examining other options to ensure each resident receives the best possible care in a stable, long-term placement.

"It is not sustainable for the HSE to continue as the temporarily registered provider at this location."

The HSE said it does not own the home.

"Our role under the Health Act as a temporary provider is to make long-term arrangements for the residents in appropriate settings,” it added.