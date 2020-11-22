Nine arrested in Cork City over public order incidents

Nine men have been arrested in connection with a series of minor public order incidents in Cork city last night.

While the city centre was described as having a ‘carnival atmosphere’ as large numbers socialised, gardaí have since insisted that the majority of people were “overwhelmingly compliant” with public health guidelines.

Large numbers visited the city centre between 5pm and 9pm on Saturday evening.

People out walking in the city centre described a very busy atmosphere, with large crowds and a lack of social distancing, particularly on Grand Parade, Daunt Square and on Oliver Plunkett Street, particularly by the GPO.

“The city was absolutely mobbed,” one person who was out for a walk at the time told the Irish Examiner.

Gardai mingle with the crowds which gathered in Cork City centre on Saturday night. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Footage circulated on social media also showed large groups of people, many without masks, thronging Grand Parade.

A garda source familiar with activity in the city centre this weekend told the Irish Examiner there was a “carnival atmosphere” driven by takeaway alcohol, and officers were placed in a difficult position due to the sheer number of people on the streets.

"[Friday] was probably one of the busiest nights we have had since the beginning of the whole Covid thing," the garda said, adding of the scenes on Saturday evening, "it seems to have built on that.

"There seems to be a kind of carnival atmosphere taken on."

The crowds which gathered in Cork City centre on Saturday night. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

The recent turning on of the Christmas lights had proved an added attraction, he added.

This Sunday, An Garda Síochana issued a statement, describing the majority of people in the city centre last night as part of family groups and bubbles in the city seeing the Christmas lights, window shopping and enjoying take away drinks and food.

However, during the course of the evening, gardaí on patrol observed and intervened with a group of young males suspected of being involved in the sale and supply of illegal drugs.

One male ran from Gardaí who after a brief chase was intercepted and arrested. A quantity of suspected cocaine was recovered.

“This engagement has been captured and circulated widely on social media,” a garda spokesman said.

The crowds which gathered in Cork City centre on Saturday night. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

One garda received minor facial injuries during the incident.

During this incident, and as a result of a small number of other, mainly related, minor public order incidents, nine males were arrested by gardaí.

Four have been released pending the completion of a file for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), one has been charged with public order offences, and one will be offered an adult caution.

Two juveniles will be processed through the Juvenile Diversion Programme.

Gardaí confirmed that between 5pm and 9pm on Saturday evening, large numbers of people socialised in Cork city centre.

Gardai out in force in Cork City centre on Saturday night. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

“The high visibility of members on the street greatly assisted in engaging with the public who were overwhelmingly compliant with Public Health guidelines.”

“Cork City centre was quiet after 9 pm. Gardaí nationwide observed significant compliance by members of the public with public health regulations and guidelines.”

“The COVID-19 Pandemic remains a public health crisis and An Garda Síochána continues to appeal to all citizens to comply with Public Health Guidelines and Regulations, in particular essential journeys, in order to continue to save lives.”