Cork town dazzles in virtual Christmas lights ceremony

One Cork town didn't let the coronavirus stand in its way this Christmas from lighting their festive lights in a virtual ceremony.

In a video produced by Donal O'Lochlainn and Fermoy Musical Society, residents of Fermoy were able to enjoy their annual celebrations online despite Covid-19 restrictions.

The community effort to arrange and fundraise for the project was praised in a Facebook post published by the organisers last night.

"What a community effort, right across the board. From the businesses who donated and to all the individuals who sent money into the credit union and to those that donated on the ifundraise page.

"Community spirit is well and truly alive. Thank you so much, everyone, we are absolutely humbled by the generosity of so many people. What a great area to live, work and play in," the Facebook post said.

A second post published today by the organisers described the positive feeling around the town after the great reception the video received in Ireland and across the world.

"1000's of people woke this morning feeling very proud to be living in or from Fermoy. We lit up our town last night as only we can - a true community project bursting at the seams with resilience, creativity, professionalism and fun!

"So many positive messages have come in from across our town, our county and our country. We have had comments from further afield too....France, Spain, Italy, UK, Switzerland, Japan, US, Australia, South Africa, US, Dubai...the list goes on," the statement said.

Electricians from Ross McCarthy Electrical and Kenmona Ltd put up the festive decorations for the virtual ceremony.

The video follows a young girl in Fermoy as she lights the Christmas lights, meeting all the town's businesses along the way.

Community support for local businesses was highlighted by the ceremony's organisers. Members of the public were urged to buy a voucher from local businesses this Christmas in order to keep money in the local economy.

Organisers asked the public to be mindful of public health guidelines under Level 5 when enjoying Fermoy's Christmas lights in the coming weeks.

The video published last night has been watched by nearly 35,000 times on Facebook.