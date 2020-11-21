Blarney St boys send cheer to nursing home residents

Lockdown restrictions can be tough so students in Cork city wanted to send a message to a local nursing home to let them know “you are loved”.

Boys at Blarney Street CBS in Gurranabraher each penned a handwritten letter to help brighten up the day of the residents in Blair’s Nursing Home in nearby Sunday's Well.

A fun classroom activity to do together, the students posted their letters “very informally”, first class teacher Eddie Kelliher explained.

“Each student’s letter gave their name and age, introduced themselves and included the message ‘just to let you know, you are loved’,” Mr Kelliher explained.

“It was very informal, we just dropped our letters in the post, we weren’t expecting anything back. So they were thrilled when we heard back from the residents themselves.”

Each student received a letter back from a resident at Blair’s Hill, introducing themselves and telling them a little bit about themselves.

Some of the messages students received included one that said ‘thank you for your letter, it really made me smile’, and ‘thank you for your letter, it really helps'.

“The boys got a great kick out of it,” Mr Kelliher said.

“We are going to write again at Christmas.”

The letters were sent by Mr Kelliher’s class, along with fifth class boys and their teacher Brian Cahill.

Second class students are also going to write to the residents with their teacher Sandra Greene.

School this year is very different for students, Mr Kelliher said.

“We’re trying to organise as many happy activities as possible for the kids. Despite the weather, we’re trying to get them outside as much as possible.”

“We’re planning loads of different fun activities, like writing these letters. It can be difficult with Covid but we’re making the best of it.”

“There’s always the pressure to catch up with the academic stuff, but our focus is to not have them under any pressure. The priority this year is wellbeing."