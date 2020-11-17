Teenager dies following collision with truck in Cork City centre

A teenage boy has died following a collision with a truck in Cork City centre.

The incident occurred on Sheares Street around 3.30pm.

The boy, a pedestrian at the time, was taken to the nearby Mercy Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the truck was uninjured.

Gardaí are at the scene and the road has been closed for a full forensic and technical examination.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses or motorists with dashcam footage who may have been in the area at the time to come forward.

They can be contacted at Anglesea Garda Station on 021 452 2000 the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.