Gardaí looking into reports of man approaching boy in Cork suburb

Gardaí are currently looking into reports of a man approaching a young boy in the Bishopstown area of Co Cork.

A letter to parents warning them of the incident was sent out yesterday afternoon by nearby primary schools.

Parents were informed by school principals that the child was asked to accompany the man to his car.

"An incident took place in the Bishopstown area yesterday afternoon at 3pm whereby a child was approached by an unknown male who asked the child to accompany him in his car.

"Fortunately, in this case, the child ran to a neighbour and was unharmed. We would ask that you all reiterate the Stay Safe messages covered in school and that all pupils are extra vigilant at this time," the letter said.

Gardaí confirmed they are aware of reports that the incident took place yesterday at around 3.30pm.

It is understood that no official position has been taken by Gardaí and it is unclear if there were sinister intentions behind the incident.