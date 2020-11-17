Man, 40s, killed in Kilkenny road crash

The single-car collision happened on the N76 at Killamery at around 11am.
Tue, 17 Nov, 2020 - 15:04
Greg Murphy

A man in his 40s has been killed in a car crash in Callan Co. Kilkenny this morning.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and his body has been taken to Waterford Regional Hospital for a post mortem examination.

The road is currently closed for technical examination.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses or anyone with dash-cam footage to contact Kilkenny Garda Station on 056 7775000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

