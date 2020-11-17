Burren eco-tourism network scoops Lonely Planet prize

A sustainability initiative in Co Clare has been recognised as the best in the world by Lonely Planet.

The Burren Eco-Tourism Network has been awarded the title of Best Community Tourism Project in the website's Best in Travel 2021 guide.

Lonely Planet described the Eco-Tourism Network in Co Clare as “an impressive community collaboration of local enterprises which has transformed Ireland’s Burren and Cliffs of Moher Geopark into a global leader for sustainable tourism”.

The CEO of Tourism Ireland, Niall Gibbons said 2020 has been a very difficult year for travel and tourism in Ireland and the award was recognition of the country's reputation and status as a leader for sustainable tourism.

“I would like to congratulate the Burren Ecotourism Network on being named a ‘Best Community Tourism Project’ in Lonely Planet’s prestigious Best in Travel 2021. It is a well-deserved accolade, recognising all of their hard work to become a global leader for sustainable tourism," said Mr Gibbons.

The Burren Limestone in Co Clare. File picture.

Tourism Ireland said the award will surely inspire travellers to travel to the Burren and put Ireland on every travellers' destination wish-list in the future.

"I would also like to thank Lonely Planet for the wonderful support they have shown the island of Ireland over the years. In what has been a devastating year for travel and tourism, this accolade is really good news and will surely inspire travellers everywhere to put the Burren, Co Clare and the island of Ireland on their holiday wish-list – when the time is right,” said Mr Gibbons.

After a tumultuous year for international travel and tourism, and reflecting how public attitudes to international travel have changed, Lonely Planet said it has decided to recognise "the places and people demonstrating a genuine commitment to community, diversity and sustainability across the world".

Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, Catherine Martin TD, said the award was well-earned and was very happy to see Ireland recognised as a leader in sustainable tourism.

“I would like to congratulate the Burren Ecotourism Network on being recognised as one of the best Community Tourism Projects in Lonely Planet’s Best in Travel 2021," said the Tourism Minister, "this is an internationally-renowned accolade for the group and well deserved.

"In such a challenging year for the tourism industry, I am heartened to see Ireland and, in particular, the Burren Ecotourism Network become world leaders in sustainable tourism.

"When the time is right, I would encourage both domestic and international tourists alike to visit Co Clare and view the wonderful community activism on show, which helps protect this stunning part of our island.”

Ireland has performed well previously in the Lonely Planet’s Best in Travel awards, with Galway named the fourth-best city in the world to visit in 2020, Belfast and the Causeway Coast named the Number One Region in the world to visit in 2018, the Skellig Ring drive being named a Top Ten Region to visit in 2017 and Dublin named the third best city in the world to visit in 2016.

In 2015, Lonely Planet declared Ireland was the fifth best country in the world to visit.