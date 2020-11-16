Cork council freezes parking charges as part of Covid recovery

Cork City Council has budgeted for a €4m spending increase for 2021 and has frozen parking charges and commercial rates as part of its recovery strategy in the Covid-19 era.

The council agreed a €226m spending budget at its annual budget meeting today — up from €222m this year.

The increased spending is partly funded by a 7.5% hike in property taxes, agreed in September, which will generate around €1.6m for the city in 2021.

The added spending will be focused on increased funding for public lighting of €1.6m and an extra €400,000 for traffic signals.

An additional €800,000 in payroll costs and an increase in pensions of €500,000 has also been budgeted for.

However, even with the increase in property tax the council will experience reduced income across all revenue streams for 2021.

Ann Doherty, Cork City Council chief executive, said: “The proposed budget provides a reasonable balance across the competing objectives of developing the social, cultural, economic, environmental, and infrastructural needs of the city in a socially inclusive manner that council is charged with progressing.”

There will be no increase to parking charges in 2021, which remain at €1.70/€2.00/€2.30 for both on-street and off-street parking.

Frozen rates

The cost of commercial rates for businesses, which represents 43% of the city council’s total income, will be frozen at existing levels.

As well as this, a rates incentive scheme will continue whereby a grant is given to all compliant ratepayers when certain criteria are met.

The scheme is aimed at small and medium enterprises, who make up 57% of the ratepayer base.

The grant in 2021 will be 3% of the annual bill, up to a maximum bill of €4,000.

This year, Cork City Council received €4m from the National Transport Authority in relation to Active Travel Measures.

This included footpath upgrades, new cycle lanes, the installation of parklets, new bike parking at 50 locations in the city, and low-cost safety schemes.

Work is ongoing on all projects, the council said.

A total of €2.3m is to be allocated to events, community, arts and sports grants for 2021.

Out of this, €911,800 has been provided for arts bodies, including Cork Opera House.

A figure of €259,800 has been included for Cork City Council Arts Committee grants and €270,000 included for community grants.

There will also be a focus on housing in line with the Rebuilding Ireland programme published by Government in July 2016.

The City Council has highlighted several acquisitions and construction projects to deliver additional social housing units.

The Rebuilding Ireland target for 2018-2021 for build, acquisition and leasing is 2,154.

"Cork City Council is on track to deliver this target," a statement from the council said.

Among the new developments progressed in 2020 was a 66 unit scheme in Deanrock, five further schemes providing 77 new homes were delivered at High Street, Blarney Street, and White Street.