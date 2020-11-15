Leaking septic tanks threatening Cork's water sources

Homeowners with leaking septic tanks can avail of new grants in certain areas of Co Cork where there is a likelihood they could pollute high-quality underground water sources.

A senior official in Cork County Council has urged people to make themselves aware of potentially vulnerable areas where defective septic tanks could have an adverse effect on drinking water supplies.

Approximately 60,000 houses in Co Cork rely on septic tanks. When they are not designed or operated properly, they are in danger of contaminating domestic wells, public water sources and polluting streams.

The National River Basin Management Plan identified 190 priority areas for action (PAAs) across the country where efforts will be focussed on improving water quality.

There are 22 PAAs in Co Cork. Much of these 'High-Status Objective Catchment Areas' are in the western part of the county.

Most inspections carried out by the county council in recent years have shown a high level of non-compliance. However, the majority of septic tanks that failed the test were simply not de-sludged on a regular basis.

But there have been cases reported where septic tanks were leaking badly and were, therefore, a threat to underground water sources.

There are currently grant schemes available — Grant Scheme under the National Inspection Plan (NIP); Grant scheme for dwellings in Priority Area for Action (PAA); Grant scheme for dwellings in High-Status Objective Catchment Area (HSOCA).

These grants are available to assist with the costs of remediation, repair or upgrading works to, or replacement of a domestic wastewater treatment system that serves a dwelling house.

Louis Duffy, head of the local authority's Environment Directorate, said it is vitally important that householders who have defective septic tanks avail of the grants to have them repaired or replaced.

The level of grant aid available is determined on the basis of 85% of the approved cost of the works, subject to a maximum of €5,000.

Grants will not be paid towards the normal costs of ensuring a system is working properly e.g. maintaining, servicing or de-sludging a domestic wastewater treatment system.

However, while some areas along the River Blackwater are covered by the grants scheme others aren't.

This was pointed out at a council meeting by Newmarket-based Fine Gael councillor Gerard Murphy.

He said that all of the River Blackwater catchment area should be covered because the river has been designated as a special area of conservation of the endangered Freshwater Pearl Mussel.

The creature can only survive in rivers where the water quality is extremely good.

Mr Duffy agreed with him on that point and said he would contact the Department of Environment, Climate and Communications to see if this could be addressed.

Fianna Fail councillor Frank O'Flynn maintained grants should be available for all householders, and not just those in high priority areas.

“The cost of replacing them is very high. We should take this up with Minister Eamon Ryan as well,” he said.

There were 60 septic tank inspections carried out last year by the county council. Of those, 49% were non-compliant, mainly due to desludging issues. However, there were some with serious issues.

For further information or queries contact septictankgrants@corkcoco.ie or phone Cork County Council Environmental Directorate at 021 4532700.