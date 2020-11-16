Cork GP decries 'demoralising' street drinking scenes

It's been reported that large groups had gathered on the junction of the Grand Parade and the South Mall on Saturday evening. File Picture: Dan Linehan

Mon, 16 Nov, 2020 - 09:43
Ciarán Sunderland and Vivienne Clark

A Cork GP has condemned scenes of public gatherings in Dublin and Cork city centres this weekend. 

Pictures and videos of people drinking on the street in Dublin on Saturday night, flouting Covid-19 restrictions were “demoralising” for health care workers, according to Dr Mary Favier, a member of the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) and former president of the Irish College of General Practitioners (ICGP).

Such scenes were “demoralising for people who have spent months on the front-line” she told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland.

Dr Favier said that complacency and fatigue had set in with regard to restrictions and people had taken their eye off the ball. 

She called on employers, staff, trade unions, student unions and organisations such as the GAA to encourage everyone to take precautions when it comes to work and congregating.

“We need peer led motivation,” she said. “I think as a society, we need to be cautious. We'll need to have a cautious approach as to how alcohol is used over the next few weeks.” 

Meanwhile, Gardaí responded to similar scenes of revelry in Cork City over the weekend. 

Large groups had gathered on South Mall in the city on Saturday evening. People were asked disperse by the Gardaí but no breaches of Covid-19 regulations were reported. 

Gardaí then conducted a number of patrols in the area over the course of the evening but no further incidents occurred. 

It is understood people had gathered to socialise after purchasing takeaway drink. 

Closed Dublin pub hits out at 'uncontrolled drinking sessions on the street'

