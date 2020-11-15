‘We are furious’: Closed pub hits out at large crowds gathering in Dublin

Grogans pub on South William Street, Dublin. File picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Sun, 15 Nov, 2020 - 12:14
Steve Neville

A pub that has been closed for the last eight months has hit put after large crowds left their premises in a “disgraceful state” on Saturday night.

Grogans shared a video on social media of large groups of people on South William Street in the capital.

The pub owners criticised the current restrictions, writing: “8 months closed yesterday. Deemed unsafe to operate by NPHET and [Government]. Is this safer?” 

They added: “Our premises is in a disgraceful state this morning with tons of rubbish and people using it as a toilet.

“We are furious this morning.” 

Gardaí said today that they responded to reports of a large gathering of people on the street last night but said they did not detect any breaches of regulation.

A spokesperson said: “Gardaí attended the scene and requested all persons to disperse.

“Gardaí maintained a presence in the area. No breaches of regulations were detected.

“A number of patrols were conducted in the area over the course of the evening.” 

The spokesperson added that “An Garda Síochána continues to appeal to all citizens to comply with Public Health Guidelines and Regulations, in particular essential journeys, in order to continue to save lives.”

Fergus Finlay

