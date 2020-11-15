Dunkettle Interchange's new pedestrian and cycleway facilities welcomed 

The opening of new pedestrian and cycleway facilities at the Dunkettle Interchange in Cork has been welcomed by the Transport Minister.

The 1.2km stretch of shared pedestrian and cycleway infrastructure will be open to the public from Monday, November 16.

The Department of Transport has said it will “provide east to west cycle and pedestrian connectivity that bypasses the Dunkettle Interchange”.

The route links the N8 Lower Glanmire Road with the Glanmire/Richmond Road and continues past the Gaelscoil, crossing the Cork-Midleton Railway line to ‘Bury’s Bridge’ road via a new dedicated bridge.

“The opening of this pedestrian and cycleway crossing will provide safe and segregated infrastructure for walkers and cyclists at Dunkettle, one of the busiest interchanges in the country,” said Eamon Ryan.

“I am delighted that this will open on Monday, and that needs of cyclists and walkers have been prioritised, as we work to alleviate traffic congestion with this major project.

“This is a significant milestone, and will eventually link the city with Little Island, Glounthane, and Carrigtwhoill.

“Our goal is to make it easier for people to choose sustainable transport and this project helps to make that a reality.”

The route was delivered by Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII), and Cork City and County Councils as part of advance works being undertaken on the Dunkettle Interchange Upgrade Scheme.

Peter Walsh, CEO of TII added: “We are very pleased that the advance works are delivering a public benefit that will provide a safer route for cyclist and pedestrians to travel across the Dunkettle Interchange.”