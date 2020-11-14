Cork city and county hit by spot flooding

Various parts of Munster have been hit by spot flooding this evening including Cork city and county and Limerick.

The River Lee breached the wall at Clark’s Bridge in Cork city centre at high tide causing some localised flooding.

Morrisons Island in the city centre also saw some spot flooding but gardaí said that there are no reports of any major incidents so far.

#CorkFloods Flooding on the R612 Carrigaline this evening. pic.twitter.com/ftuSXTMyL2 — Cork Safety Alerts (@CorkSafetyAlert) November 14, 2020

Gardaí have reported heavy flooding on the Strand Rd in Carrigaline and flooding was also reported on the R612 between Carrigaline and Crosshaven.

Significant flooding has also been reported on the Bailick Rd in Midleton and motorists were advised to take alternative routes for a time.

High tide is expected again at 5.30am in Cork city centre.

Cork City Council had warned of a flood risk today and tomorrow due to high spring tides.

In Limerick city, excess surface water has been reported along Clancy Strand after the River Shannon burst its banks.

The council was notified and motorists were cautioned to take care in the area.

A series of Status Yellow wind warnings were also issued by Met Éireann today.