Green Party senator says Varadkar 'frightening people' with Christmas flights comment

A Green Party senator has hit out at the Tánaiste’s comments on people travelling home for Christmas, saying he is frightening people.

In the Dáil, Leo Varadkar said that it was too soon for people to start booking flights home for Christmas.

He said: “In terms of people booking flights for Christmas to come home, I advise not to do that at the moment.

"We’re not in a position at this point to advise people that it’s safe to come home for Christmas. And I know that’s a tough message to hear but that is the case at the moment."

The Green Party’s Senator Roisín Garvey has today hit out at the comments, claiming they aren’t a government line.

Speaking to Clare FM, she said: “I’m not sure why the Tánaiste came out with that yesterday to be honest with you” adding “that wasn’t a Government decision.”

She said: “I was confused myself about that. I think it’s way too soon for him to be telling people what they should and shouldn’t be doing around Christmas flights.

“I mean, it is a good few weeks away yet.

“I wouldn’t be using that as my yardstick at this present moment as that’s not a government line - that’s Leo’s line.

“He’s just frightening people by saying that. We can’t know yet whether people can come home for Christmas or not.

“A lot depends on the numbers falling in other places as well.”

'Travel is a risk'

However, the Chief Medical Officer has backed up Mr Varadkar’s comments with Dr Tony Holohan saying that “the fact is that unnecessary travel represents an unnecessary risk.”

Philip Nolan, chair of the National Public Health Emergency Team’s (Nphet) epidemiological modelling group, added: “We can’t downplay the dangers of international travel.

“Where did the virus come from? International travel. How did it spread? International travel,” Prof Nolan said.

“Travel is a risk."

Earlier today the Taoiseach echoed Mr Varadkar's insistence that people should wait to book their flights.

"All of Europe is red at the moment, we don't want huge numbers of people coming from red areas."

Meanwhile, the Sinn Féin leader has also said that Irish living abroad will have to accept the "difficult" reality that it is now "unlikely" they will be able to fly home for Christmas.