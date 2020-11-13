Covid-19: Not everyone will be 'on the lash' for Christmas, says Taoiseach

Ireland will have a staged exit from Level 5 restrictions before Christmas if numbers drop, but Taoiseach Micheál Martin says that it "will be a different Christmas".

A "tweaked" Level 3 is Mr Martin's aim for when Level 5 ends on December 1, he told RTÉ Radio One.

Mr Martin added that whatever restrictions are imposed, gardaí will not be going to people's homes around the festive period.

"That will not be happening," he said.

Mr Martin has praised the public effort in Level 5, which is now at the halfway point, but said that effort needed to continue. He added that he believed that much had been learned by Irish people.

"I think we've learned a bit from Level 2, as it operated from the summer onwards. I think we've learned what worked and what didn't work.

"And I think that will inform I think people's behaviours leading into Christmas, I get the sense from public they know what will be different, that not everybody if I use the phrase will be on the lash for Christmas.

"You know, we won't have the office parties that we would people might have had in previous years."

The Taoiseach added that he believes that churches will be open in Level 3 but said that he would prefer for the entire country to come out of Level 5 at once. However, he said it was possible that some counties may or may not.

He added that while he believed "very few people are travelling" and there would be far fewer emigrants returning this Christmas, the Government will give a clearer indication at the end of this month of what restrictions will apply.

He echoed Tánaiste Leo Varadkar's insistence that people should wait to book their flights.

"All of Europe is red at the moment, we don't want huge numbers of people coming from red areas."

On vaccines, Mr Martin said that "a lot depends on the regulatory bodies", so he could not predict when one might be rolled out in Ireland, but said that some time next year was his estimate.