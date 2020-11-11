No official ceremony, but Cork city will 'light up' for Christmas next week

Cork city’s Christmas lights are to officially light up next week.

Cork City Council says that, by next week, it will have completed the installation of over 45 Christmas trees around the city centre and suburbs as the festive season kicks off.

Unfortunately, because of current level 5 Covid-19 restrictions, there will be no official event to mark the occasion, as has been the case in recent years.

However, the Council says that since the beginning of the month, crews and electricians have been working on installing Christmas lights all around the city on an ongoing basis.

In total, almost 7km of lights will be lit up.

The 45 Christmas trees will each be illuminated by hundreds of low-watt energy efficient bulbs, as the Council continues its commitment to decorating the city in an energy-efficient manner.

Speaking this afternoon, Lord Mayor of Cork Joe Kavanagh encouraged the people of Cork to "stay safe" and "shop local" over the holiday period.

He said: "Support Cork businesses this Christmas. Businesses in Cork are offering so many creative ways to shop including shopping online, take away, home delivery services and click-and-collect."

The local festival of GLOW, of which the 'lighting up' event had been part in recent years, has been reimagined for 2020.

"We are currently tendering for a Creative Team to develop an artistic festive installation trail through Cork City Centre and separately a site-specific outdoor festive lighting installation," the council said in a statement.

Details of a 'Creative Festive Windows Installation' for the city-centre are due to be announced soon.

A comprehensive listing of Cork Businesses can be found on the news www.corkcityshopping.com website, which is supported by Cork City Council and the Cork Business Association.