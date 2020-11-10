Cork City Christmas programme to launch this week

Schools in Cork City will have the chance to play their part in spreading Christmas cheer in the city centre this year.

The city’s Christmas programme is to be launched officially later this week, Cork City Council director of services Adrienne Rodgers told councillors at a meeting on Monday.

While the festive plans will be different this year due to Covid, some regular attractions, such as the Ferris Wheel on Grand Parade, are planned to go ahead, said Ms Rodgers.

“We are going to have 10 window fronts, from shops that are currently vacant, put forward," she said.

"The theme this year will be around pantos. We have a co-ordinator going out to all schools across the city, asking them to develop a project that reflects on the panto theme from within their classrooms.

“We will have an area of the city where they can actually showcase those works. Likewise, we'll be asking local businesses to showcase their efforts on a local level also.”

Ms Rodgers was responding to calls from councillors to develop a 'recovery' festival for the city to make up for the loss of the Guinness Cork Jazz Festival. Independent councillor Mick Finn said the idea would help local businesses.

Earlier in the meeting, Green Party councillor Colette Finn suggested the possibility of looking at other sponsors for the annual event.

"I think it was an awful shame that something that is so iconic to Cork, like the jazz festival, was just allowed not to happen at all."

Ms Rodgers said the cancellation of the jazz festival was "hugely disappointing" but that Diageo has been supportive over the years, and remains committed to the event.

"While different people have suffered consequences of the pandemic, so too have the private companies," she said.