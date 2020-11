A pedestrian has been taken to hospital following a road traffic collision in Cork this morning.

Gardaí attended the scene of a road traffic collision in Ballincollig involving a motorcyclist and a pedestrian.

The incident occurred shortly before 9am outside Coláiste Choilm, Carrigrohane.

The pedestrian has been brought to CUH with non-life threatening injuries.

Traffic is slow both ways on this stretch as a result.