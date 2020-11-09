Tour de Munster founder Paul Sheridan named Cork Person of the Month

Avid cyclist and founder of Tour de Munster Paul Sheridan has been named as Cork Person of the Month for November.

Paul founded the annual cycling event 20 years ago to raise funds for the Munster branches of Down Syndrome Ireland (DSI).

Since 2010, the Tour de Munster has raised €2.8m for the Munster DSI branches.

Awards Organiser Manus O’Callaghan said: “It’s people like Paul Sheridan that give Cork its good name.

"His selflessness and dedication to help the Munster branches of DSI, and children in need, is truly admirable.”

The Tour de Munster is an annual event that sees cyclists travel a total distance of 600km across Munster's six counties over four days.

Paul works extremely hard every year to organise the event, putting in hours of training to make sure that he and all of the other cyclists taking part are ready and able for the cycle ahead.

Cyclists taking part in the event are both keen fans of the sport and amateur enthusiasts.

Speaking on his success Paul Sheridan said, “Fundraising for children in need is more important than it has been since the first charity cycle back in 2001.

"It’s evident how extremely difficult Covid-19 has been for those with Down Syndrome, and for the six branches of DSI across Munster.

"We want to do as much as possible to raise funds and awareness, so I would encourage anyone who would like to get involved next year to take part.”

Paul’s name will now go forward for possible selection as Cork Person of the Year.