Express Covid-19 testing facilities to open at Cork and Shannon airports

Drive-through Covid-19 testing centres are to open at Cork and Shannon airports, it has been announced.

The testing facilities will be run by Irish healthcare company RocDoc.

Both facilities are expected to be fully operational by November 12.

RocDoc says the centres will provide quick, private testing to the public, with results available within a couple of hours.

The company will be conducting pre-departure tests for passengers flying out of the airports, in accordance with the EU 'Traffic Light' system for international travel, which will be implemented in Ireland from midnight tonight.

Chief executive of RocDoc David Rock said that while his company's focus will be on passengers, the facility will also open to members of the public and local businesses who wish to avail of tests.

He said: "Since opening the country’s first drive-thruough testing centre in Ashbourne in August, we have been inundated by enquiries from all over Ireland.

The two facilities are the first step in meeting this huge demand. In the next few weeks, we will also be rolling out another regional testing facility.

Mr Rock said RocDoc's mobile category-two laboratory would be able to "meet the needs of large organisations that require same-day results".

"This means we can offer on-site, express testing of staff which helps them keep their businesses open," he added.

The Shannon Airport centre will be located in Coach Park 2. The exact location of the facility at Cork airport has not yet been confirmed.

Patients will be able to schedule tests online via CovidCheck.ie

CEO of Shannon Group Mary Considine said the testing facility would be a "welcome development for the local community".

She said: "What we all want is for a safe return to air travel and having the facility to offer pre-departure testing at the airport is an important step in restoring consumer confidence to fly again."

Managing director of Cork Airport Niall MacCarthy also welcomed the opening of the Cork testing facility saying it was "urgently needed".

"The pandemic continues to pose a huge problem for the aviation industry. Airports and airlines alike hope that widespread testing will give passengers greater confidence to travel," said Mr MacCarthy.

"As a result of this initiative, passengers flying from Cork Airport can now get a test in advance of travel to prove they have tested negative for coronavirus for any health authorities that require it for Irish originating traffic.”