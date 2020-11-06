Cork farmer believes his bad luck goes back to standing stone

Donal Bohane has had more than his fair share of bad luck over the past few years.

However, the Cork farmer is hoping a pair of Dutch druids living in Kerry might actually change his fortune.

As well as seeing his fields outside Skibbereen flooded numerous times at a cost of thousands in lost revenue, he has also lost a lot of cattle to various infections.

It was only when he started trying to trace back over the years what had changed on the 30-acre farm he rents that he came to believe his ill fortune was linked to an ancient boundary marker in one of his fields in the townland of Coolnagarrane.

Ever since a one-tonne standing stone in one of his fields was knocked over by a bull, he has had a string of bad luck, he says.

Dingle Druid, Juli Ní­ Mhaoileoin at an open air Solstice ceremony. during the Fleadh Cheoil Chiarrai in 2018. File picture: Valerie O'Sullivan

The stone dates back to the Bronze Age and is likely to have been used as a marker near a place of religious significance such as a place of worship or a burial ground.

“I looked back and everything traces back to that incident about 10 years ago,” Donal said.

A bull of mine used to itch themselves up against the stone and one day it just toppled over.

Respectful of the fact that standing stones are ancient relics, he contacted University College Cork to find out how best to put it back.

“I wanted to do it myself but I wanted someone else there to make sure I did it right,” he said.

“I contacted UCC and I contacted a lot of people.

Lissivigeen Stone Circle, Killarney, County Kerry, also called the Seven Sisters, are surrounded by a 1m high henge with entrances on the northeast and south-west. File picture: Valerie O'Sullivan

“You hear a lot of stories about these kind of things, and there is also a small ring fort nearby.

“I’ve had a lot of problems on my farm over the years since that stone was knocked over.

“For example, I’ve lost quite a number of cattle.

“And I started back-tracking to see what is happening there to see if I could turn things round.”

It was a UCC folklore expert Dr Jenny Butler who suggested he call in druids Jan and Karren Tetteroo, he says.

The pair turned up about two weeks ago from their home in the Kerry mountains, and performed a two-hour ceremony before the stone was replaced with the help of a digger.

“The spot where it stands is aligned roughly with the location of the fort and is part of an ancient road from that fort,” said Jan.

“In our ceremony we addressed the unseen people who live in the fort and said what we were going to do and we also used water from our holy well.

“Since the stone fell, he has nothing but bad luck.”

When he is not performing ceremonies, Jan works as a web designer — whose clients include the former Kerry Mayor Niall Kelleher — and he runs a bed and breakfast and retreat with his wife Karren.