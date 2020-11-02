Anti-lockdown protestors gather outside Taoiseach's Cork constituency office

Gardaí in Cork say they attended the scene of a demonstration outside the entrance to Micheál Martin's constituency office in Cork earlier today.

They say they monitored the demonstration, which passed without incident, from when it began on Evergreen Rd, until the group dispersed upon reaching Douglas St.

Gardaí say between 20 and 30 individuals attended the event at the Taoiseach's constituency office. Some in the group held signs with statements calling for an end to the current Covid-19 lockdown

No arrests were made.

However, a garda spokesperson confirmed that an investigation into the gathering is ongoing.

The spokesperson said: “An investigation focused on the organisers of this protest is now underway.

The advices of the Director of Public Prosecutions will be sought in respect of any further actions to be taken.

Gardaí stressed that they have no role in “permitting or authorising protest marches or gatherings", and that “no permit or authorisation is required for such events."

Where possible, An Garda Síochána will advise identified organisers of such events as to their responsibilities and potential consequences.

Gardaí say that they are continuing to support the latest Covid-19 public health guidelines and regulations, and that they will “continue to adopt a graduated policing response based on its tradition of policing by consent" and that enforcement of measures remains "a last resort".

“An Garda Síochána continues to appeal to all citizens to comply with public health guidelines and regulations in order to continue to save lives,” the spokesperson added.