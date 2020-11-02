Cork family living in rat-infested bus will 'somersault in new home' 

A family has been saved from living in a dangerous, freezing, rat-infested bus thanks to the concerted efforts of their local community.

A five-tonne mobile home was carefully lifted into place on a site outside Blarney, Co Cork, today so that Adrian and Patrick Walsh will have somewhere safe to live this winter.

Patrick Walsh, 63, became his 37-year-old son Adrian’s sole carer this year after Adrian suffered a life-changing brain injury.

They had been living in the rat-infested bus with no running water or toilet and Patrick believed that they could die out there this winter.

But today they moved into a clean and spacious two-bedroom mobile home, procured through donations from the public and Blarney Castle.

Adrian said that they have gone from living in “a disgrace” to “heaven.’

“We’re delighted. I’ll somersault when I get in there,” Patrick said with a smile.

A shower, an indoor toilet and being able to easily boil a kettle are what Patrick is most grateful for having in his new home.

“It was a nightmare going out to the toilet at night, putting on boots and taking a flashlight. And we couldn’t keep the rats out of the bus. They ate through the door. But we’re too high up from the ground for them to get in here now," he said.

“I can’t wait for a good sleep and a good dinner," Adrian added. "It’s been horrible waking up every morning thinking about this place,” he said pointing to the bus.

The interior of the mobile home which Patrick and Adrian Walsh, living near Blarney, were given by Blarney Castle Estate after they had lived in a disused old bus with no power or heating. Picture: Denis Minihane.

Washing in the freezing and the sometimes dangerous river is also now over for the father and son.

That river was a constant concern for Patrick as Adrian had almost drowned there before when he suddenly passed out - a symptom of the brain injury he suffered when he fell from a bridge he was climbing as a shortcut home.

Adrian’s mother died suddenly in May, leaving Patrick as Adrian’s sole carer.

“She’s looking down at this today and she’s smiling,” Adrian said, looking up to the sky.

Cork-based global crane rental and heavy lifting company William O’Brien, which also operates in the US, UK, Spain and Australia, donated their expertise and time to collect the large mobile home from Blarney Castle and bring it to its new site.

The yard where Patrick and Adrian Walsh used to live in an old, yellow minibus, with no running water or mains electricity. Picture: Larry Cummins

Thousands of euro in ground preparation and surveying was done before six men spent four hours safely engineering the move and transporting the home along narrow, winding roads, all free of charge.

Mark Murphy, environment health and safety manager with William O’Brien, said: “Roads had to be closed off today to move the mobile home but the community response has been fantastic. Everyone has been so patient, there’s been a really good vibe.

“We were concerned yesterday that high winds might delay the move but we constantly monitor the weather and it worked out well."

The team from William O'Brien Crane Hire unloading the mobile home outside Blarney for Patrick and Adrian Walsh after they had lived in a disused old bus with no power or heating. Picture: Denis Minihane.

The 60-tonne crane hauled the five-tonne mobile home off the giant trailer via a spreader beam attached to large straps which wrapped around the mobile home before settling it into place.

Gerard O’Riordan operated the crane, Patrick Butler drove the truck John, Moynihan was the crane co-ordinator and Michael Cotter, who has more than 40 years experience with the company, was the banks man.

“They’re a highly experienced team," Mr Murphy said.

“In these troubled times it’s nice to do something for somebody else."

“It’s been like being on an episode of Ice Truckers!” Kate Durant, who first met the Walshs when delivering meals-on-wheels and was instrumental in seeing the men find a safe home, said. “The men have been amazing."

As the crew left the site, leaving the Walshs to settle into their new home, Kate could be heard thanking William O’Brien on the phone.

“I honestly can’t thank you enough," she said. "You’ve changed people’s lives today.”

To donate to complete the groundwork and sanitation at the site, go to / https://www.gofundme.com/manage/a-home-for-patrick-amp-adrian-walsh