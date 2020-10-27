Cork councillor Lorna Bogue quits Greens over Mother and Baby Homes law

Cork city councillor is the latest high-profile resignation from the Green Party. 
Tue, 27 Oct, 2020 - 11:20
Aine Kenny

Cork city councillor, Lorna Bogue, has resigned from the Green Party.

It is understood she resigned last Thursday over the Government's handling of the sealing of the Mother and Baby Home records for 30 years. 

The bill was strongly criticised by survivor groups and opposition parties alike, and the Minister for Children Roderic O'Gorman, Ms Bogue's Green Party colleague, came in for particular criticism.

It is understood that the Green Party Leader, Eamon Ryan, has yet to contact Ms Bogue over her resignation. 

"I'm not waiting for him to contact me, but it's not professional conduct. I have given a lot of time to the party. Any councillor should expect a phone call as a courtesy," she told the Irish Examiner. 

Ms Bogue said the Greens have not yet made public the number of resignations from the party over the past few days sparked by the fallout from the mother and baby homes records bill. 

The outspoken councillor had previously been critical of the programme for government, as well as the Green Party's handling of the Shannon LNG project. 

Ms Bogue has represented constituents in the Cork City South East ward since the local elections in May 2019.

In a statement on Twitter, the Cork Greens thanked Ms Bogue for her commitment to the party.

"Cork city councillor and our colleague of six years, Lorna Bogue, has announced her resignation from the party.

"Thank you, Lorna, for your years of energy and commitment. We'll continue to work together in Cork."

