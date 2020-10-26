Cork Opera House to bring music and arts to your living room this winter

The Opera House will livestream a jampacked winter programme starting on October 31
Mick Flannery will feature in the Christmas lineup at the Cork Opera House. File picture. 

Mon, 26 Oct, 2020 - 07:00
Maresa Fagan

While the traditional Christmas panto has been cancelled this year, Cork Opera House is hoping to lift our spirits with a new winter programme of virtual performances that everyone can enjoy from the comfort of their living room.

In a new departure for the venue, which has been closed since March, the Opera House will livestream a jampacked winter programme starting on October 31 with leading jazz musicians, including trombonist Paul Dunlea and Laoise Leahy.

Other big names to feature include Mick Flannery, Majella Cullagh, and Molly Lynch, while the annual Christmas Concert will be streamed online on December 19.

November highlights include online performances by Moxie and Lillith and a new series of traditional and folk music sessions, while December will also see a focus on folk and traditional music in a Quiet Lights festival.

Closer to the festive period, other events include A Diva’s Christmas on December 4 with sopranos Majella Cullagh, Kelly Lonergan, and Emma Nash accompanied by Michael Joyce on piano, while Claire O’Leary, who presents The Great American Songbook at Christmas on December 5.

Confirming the cancellation of the Christmas panto this year, Eibhlín Gleeson, chief executive of the arts venue, said: “We’re devastated that we can’t go ahead with our panto this year, it’s our biggest show of the year and the Opera House simply won’t feel the same without it.”

While the pandemic had a devastating impact on the arts sector, Ms Gleeson said the venue was adapting to the circumstances.

“It is a joy to once again be working with artists in our locality to bring you a programme that can accompany you through these difficult times. Our winter programme puts our local artists front and centre and we’re delighted to be showcasing the incredible talent our region has to offer," Ms Gleeson said.

“Cork Opera House has persevered through many crises throughout its history and we are doing everything we can to adapt so we can come out of this one also. With the support of Cork City Council and the Arts Council, we are now in a position to provide an onstream programme which gives us the opportunity to connect with our patrons and do our part to support our local artistic community,” she said.

