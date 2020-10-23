Cork business group seeks legal advice over flood defence delay

A business group in Cork is taking legal advice over the continued delay in the delivery of a vital flood defence scheme.

The Cork Business Association (CBA) said it is moving to protect the interests of its members, many of whom were hit by flooding this week.

Campaign group, Save Cork City (SCC), which is opposed to the OPW’s €150m Lower Lee flood relief scheme, has also applied for a judicial review of An Bórd Pleanála’s decision to grant planning for the Morrison’s Island scheme.

The authorities insist the scheme would have prevented last Tuesday’s flood which affected up to 100 premises, and caused millions in damages.

The CBA said the project has been delayed by “an unelected group” seeking a judicial review.

It said it has an obligation as a business organisation to represent its members when they have suffered loss, through no fault of their own.

Norrie Eams dealing with the flooding at O’Brien.’s sandwich bar on Winthrop Street, Cork. Picture: Dan Linehan

The news emerged amid warnings that any re-design of the Morrison’s Island scheme could delay its delivery by up to five years.

Cork City Council and the Office of Public Works (OPW) also ruled deploying temporary flood defences in this low-lying area to protect against tidal flooding.

In a joint statement, they said acceding to SCC’s request for a redesign would require a new planning process and public consultation, which could lead to more litigation.

“There has been a comprehensive public consultation on the project and a wide range of stakeholders and members of the public have had input into the scheme," they said.

“It is a project that An Bórd Pleanála has given a positive endorsement to and as recent events have shown, it is absolutely urgent that it is implemented.”

They said temporary flood defences, such as inflatable flood barriers on Morrison’s Quay or Father Matthew Quay, were not feasible because of the physical condition of the quay walls.

They said a significant flow of water would pass through the open joints in the walls, and the drainage outlets would allow passage of floodwater under the temporary defences.

"Cork City Council’s objective is to deliver this scheme - which should already be built. Had it not been delayed through repeated legal challenges, the scheme would have prevented the flooding, distress and damage which occurred this week."

Staff members from Keanes Jewellers pictured during heavy flooding on Oliver Plunkett street, Cork city. Picture: Daragh Mc Sweeney/Provision

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has called for compromise and dialogue to allow the flood defence project to proceed.

SCC says it is open to dialogue and compromise and will reconsider its options, but it has not yet indicated whether it will withdraw the legal challenge.