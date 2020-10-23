Teen airlifted to CUH after  West Cork crash involving school bus

A teenage boy has been airlifted to Cork University Hospital (CUH) following a collision between a car and a school bus on the Schull-Ballydehob Road in west Cork.

The teen, who is understood to have been an occupant of a hatchback car, suffered serious injuries in the collision with the 40 seat school bus.

It is understood that no students were being transported on the bus at the time of the accident.

The bus incurred major damage to its front while the car collided with a ditch immediately after the collision.

The alarm was raised and the emergency services were on the scene within minutes.

The youth was treated for multiple injuries. He was subsequently airlifted to CUH for treatment.

The bus driver didn’t sustain serious injuries in the collision. However, he was badly shaken.

The R592 road was closed to allow for an examination of the scene by accident scene investigators.

Members of the public who witnessed the accident are asked to contact their local Garda station.