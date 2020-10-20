Cork floods: Emergency funding up to €20k announced for small businesses

The Tánaiste has announced emergency funding of up to €20,000 each for small businesses following the recent flooding in Cork.

The Emergency Humanitarian Aid Scheme will be made available to small businesses, sports clubs, community and voluntary organisations with fewer than 20 employees that could not secure flood insurance and have premises that have been damaged.

The first stage will begin immediately and will provide a contribution of up to €5,000, depending on the scale of damage incurred.

Leo Varadkar said it is anticipated that this will meet the needs for the majority of those affected.

"This flood damage is devasting for the people of Cork and comes after what has been an exceptionally difficult year for business owners and their staff.

“This Scheme is designed to provide urgent help to those who have not been able to secure flood insurance, through no fault of their own."

Minister of State for the OPW, Patrick O’Donovan said: “I was in Cork City this morning and saw for myself the damage that has been done.

"It is truly heartbreaking for those involved."

Cork North Central, Deputy Colm Burke welcomed the announcement saying: "I believe it is important that their plight is recognized and addressed as a matter of extreme urgency and that the necessary flood relief systems are put in place as soon as possible."

Applications forms for support and further information is available on the Irish Red Cross Society website.