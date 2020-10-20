Bantry 'impassable', flooding in Kinsale, Youghal, Timoleague  

The town of Bantry is said to be 'impassable' following flooding this morning.

Overnight rain, coupled with high winds and the high tide has led to significant water build-up on the town's main thoroughfare, and several businesses have been damaged.

Officials have asked the public to avoid the town centre until at least 11am, when floodwaters are expected to subside.

Bantry town is currently impassable due to tidal flooding. Please do not attempt to travel through the town for the next hour while high tide subsides. pic.twitter.com/6ZH4IOpZm5 — Cork County Council (@Corkcoco) October 20, 2020

There are also reports of flooding in several other county Cork towns.

Main Street, Carrigaline is also reportedly impassable, as is the R612 Carrigaline to Crosshaven Road.

Pier Road in Kinsale is currently heavily flooded:

#CorkTraffic Flooding on Pier road in Kinsale outside Actons hotel. pic.twitter.com/lkC3hI35RE — Cork Safety Alerts (@CorkSafetyAlert) October 20, 2020

The public has been asked to avoid the quays area of Youghal, where emergency services are currently on the scene.

Youghal Fire Brigade and @Corkcoco Roads staff and @GardaTraffic currently dealing with flooding in Youghal. Please avoid the quays area of the town. pic.twitter.com/Nq4iyxz34j — Cork County Fire Service (@corkcountyfire) October 20, 2020

Officials are also grappling with rising floodwaters in Timoleague and have asked people not to travel through the affected areas.

#CorkFloods Timoleague this morning. Best to avoid the area if at all possible. pic.twitter.com/GBKISgAPVB — Cork Safety Alerts (@CorkSafetyAlert) October 20, 2020

