Bantry 'impassable', flooding in Kinsale, Youghal, Timoleague  

Emergency services dealing with flooding in Youghal this morning. Picture: Cork Safety Alerts/Twitter

Tue, 20 Oct, 2020 - 10:13
Steven Heaney

The town of Bantry is said to be 'impassable' following flooding this morning. 

Overnight rain, coupled with high winds and the high tide has led to significant water build-up on the town's main thoroughfare, and several businesses have been damaged.

Officials have asked the public to avoid the town centre until at least 11am, when floodwaters are expected to subside. 

There are also reports of flooding in several other county Cork towns. 

Main Street, Carrigaline is also reportedly impassable, as is the R612 Carrigaline to Crosshaven Road.

Pier Road in Kinsale is currently heavily flooded:

The public has been asked to avoid the quays area of Youghal, where emergency services are currently on the scene. 

Officials are also grappling with rising floodwaters in Timoleague and have asked people not to travel through the affected areas.

Live: Cork city experiences 'worst flooding in years'

