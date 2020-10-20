Live: Cork city experiences 'worst flooding in years'

The Minister with responsibility for flood protection is due to visit Cork city this morning to assess the damage caused by the worst flood the city has seen since 2014.

Office of Public Works Minister Patrick O’Donovan will meet traders in the Oliver Plunkett St area - one of several city-centre streets which were inundated by up to a foot of water - as they begin a major clean-up operation.

Businesses which were already hit by Covid-19 restrictions are now facing clean-up and repair costs after this morning’s high-tide swamped low-lying areas of the city centre.

Mr O’Donovan visited the city just a few weeks ago and said the time has finally come for work to start on the city’s long-awaited €150m flood defence scheme, and the Morrison’s Island public realm upgrade.

While last night’s high tide passed with just a few incidents of pool flooding along the low-lying quays of the southern channel, stronger south-westerly winds and heavy overnight rain combined with this morning’s high tide to push levels above the 2.6m mark.





It resulted in floodwaters which poured over the low-lying quays in the Morrison’s Island area, spilling northwards onto the South Mall, and across the brow of the road into the side streets and Oliver Plunkett St.

John Minihan outside his flooded chemist shop on Oliver Plunkett Street, Cork. Picture Dan Linehan

Other affected streets and areas badly hit include:

Sharman Crawford Street

Pembroke Street

Cornmarket Street

Princes Street

Wandesford Quay

Winthrop Street

Sawmill Street

Marlborough Street

Caroline Street

Members of Cork City Fire Brigade, the Cork Civil Defence and dozens of city council workers are monitoring the situation.

Cork City Council has asked motorists to avoid low lying areas of the city centre if possible.

“Traffic is heavy in the city as diversions are in place,” a spokesperson said.

Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform and Cork South Central TD Michael McGrath said that the Government would provide Cork business with "every possible support."

He Tweeted: "Devastating flood scenes in Cork city & suburbs this morning. This is the last thing business owners, workers & residents need right now.

"Govt will work with @corkcitycouncil @Corkcoco @opwireland & local business groups to provide every possible support."

A car in the flood water at Fr. Matthew Quay in Cork. Picture Dan Linehan

Eoin O’Sullivan, president of the Cork Business Association (CBA), said the latest Covid restrictions combined with another flooding event poses a set of challenges to the city centre not seen since the burning of Cork in 1920.

The Morrison’s Island scheme, which includes blended flood defences, may have helped to prevent last night’s flooding.

An Bórd Pleanála’s decision to grant planning for the scheme is facing a High Court challenge mounted by the campaign group Save Cork City