Council issues flood warning to city motorists

Motorists coming into Cork City centre today have been warned to carefully plan their journey ahead of an anticipated river surge in areas prone to flooding.

Cork City Council was at pains to emphasise that low-lying areas of the city centre that have been historically damaged by flooding would be at risk once again.

Areas such as the South Mall and Morrison's Island are at risk throughout the morning, while Oliver Plunkett St could also bear the brunt of the perfect set of conditions for a flood event.

Unless the wind changed direction during the night, as happened at the last minute this summer during a flood warning event, the city centre could be deluged.

Motorists were urged to avail of car parking spaces in the safer areas of Paul St and North Main St shopping centres, where two hours of free parking currently applies.

Met Éireann has issued a Level Yellow rain and wind weather warning for Cork until 3pm.

Like its city counterpart, Cork County Council also urged people in the county, especially in West Cork, to prepare for flooding.

"The high tides, combined with strong winds and predicted storm surge levels, give an elevated risk of coastal flooding, in particular in areas such as Bantry, which are prone to coastal flooding," the county council said.

"Motorists are advised to drive with caution during heavy rain and not to drive through flood waters.

Property owners are advised to take precautions in low lying areas or areas susceptible to flooding.

West Cork saw vast damage during the Storm Francis event in late August when heavy rainfall left roads and properties flooded.

Bantry and Bandon were among the towns in Cork worst hit by flooding due to the heavy rain brought by Storm Francis, which came only days after the region was hit by Storm Ellen.

Other flooded areas included Dunmanway, Rosscarbery, Connonagh, Clonakilty, Drimoleague, Leap, Ballydehob, Passage West, and Youghal.

Repairs taking place on New St in Bantry, Co Cork, after flooding last night caused by Storm Francis. Picture: Eamonn Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

Skibbereen escaped further flooding during Storm Francis after it was impacted by Storm Ellen the week previously.

The Office of Public Works (OPW) has insisted it wants to proceed with flood defence systems for Cork City Centre, but has faced stiff opposition from the Save Cork City lobby group.

Save Cork City insists the plans by the OPW would be "damaging to property, the economy, heritage, nature, and the environment generally”, and have advocated a "tidal barrier-led solution" instead, which the OPW claims is not suitable for the type of flooding to which Cork is prone.