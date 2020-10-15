Cork a 'cornerstone' in plans for centenary commemorations 

Cork City and county have been identified as a "cornerstone" in this year's centenary commemorations of the War of Independence.

In a statement, Tourism and Culture Minister Catherine Martin announced that a range of funding supports costing €900,000 will be available to assist local authorities in developing community-led commemorative initiatives.

Ms Martin has commended Cork City and County Councils for their creativity in co-ordinating events that adhere to public health guidelines.

"Both [the] city and county councils have redeveloped their plans to account for the restrictions and have come up with imaginative and thought-provoking programmes for the remainder of the year and I am delighted that my department is contributing significantly to both programmes," said Ms Martin.

"I am confident that the events that took place in Cork in 1920 will be remembered in a meaningful, respectful, and inclusive way.”

Plans are being drawn up to host an appropriate State commemoration on November 1 in the city.

Ms went on to praise all local authorities for the leading role they have played in supporting the national conversation about "the difficult period in our history".

She said she wants to "ensure that the complex and sensitive events that occurred during the struggle for independence are remembered in an authentic, respectful, measured, and inclusive manner."

"This approach recognises the need to be sensitive to the local historical context and that there was no uniform experience within counties or across the island of Ireland during the struggle for independence and the Civil War."

"The sensitive and thoughtful leadership of local authorities will facilitate engagement from all communities and traditions," Ms Martin added.