Caretaker intimidated and prevented from essential work at Cork halting site

A caretaker was intimidated and blocked from doing essential work on a Traveller halting site in Cork.

The chair of the city council’s Traveller accommodation committee, Green Party Cllr Oliver Moran, said the actions of a handful of people living on the Spring Lane halting site on the northside of the city had led to a number of serious health and safety issues, which need to be addressed immediately.

He has flagged his concerns with council chief executive, Ann Doherty, and said he is satisfied that action is being taken at the highest level to resolve the issue.

“I would appeal to everybody involved to consider the consequences of their actions and to consider the important role that this caretaker has in the maintenance and operation of the site,” he said.

It's understood the caretaker, who is employed by a contractor engaged by the council to monitor and maintain the site, was trying to gain access to the halting site in Ballyvolane earlier this week.

He has a number of functions, including the monitoring of the site’s water and waste supply, he oversees pest control, and he plays an essential role in the city’s Covid-19 response by implementing measures designed to reduce the risk of spread of the virus.

But he also manages the site’s electricity supply. If he can’t access certain equipment on the site, residents could face power cuts.

A handful of residents of the site blocked him and subjected him to intimidation. It is not clear why.

A garda escort was required to ensure he could gain access to the site safely and carry out his duties, which Mr Moran said were of absolute necessity in the specific case of one family.

He described the incident as a “very serious issue” and said all members of the Traveller accommodation committee agreed that the matter needed an immediate resolution.

He said a number of potential resolutions were discussed by the committee, including mediation, but he said it was so serious, it required the intervention of the chief executive.

There have been previous incidents of anti-social behaviour and intimidation of people by some residents of the halting site.

In a report to councillors in 2016, it emerged that an axe was thrown at people who were engaged to work on the site, and there was an incident where a pellet gun was pointed at another worker.

Contractors working on the site’s electrical infrastructure and on a nearby cliff face were also subject to ‘severe and regular intimidation’, some had materials broken and stolen, and others were threatened and verbally abused.

The city council has not yet responded to requests for comment.