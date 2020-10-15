Six Cork towns buzzing with bee-friendly pollinator plans

The towns of Carrigaline, Kinsale, Bantry, Macroom, Kanturk and Fermoy are to become more bee-friendly with the roll-out of Cork County Council’s pollinator plans. These plans guide the council’s management of publicly owned spaces within the towns, to ensure bees, and other insects that helpfully pollinate flowering plants, are encouraged and supported.

Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Mary Linehan Foley, welcomed the initiative saying: “We’ve seen the Midleton pollinator plan become a great success with some surprising results like the appearance of rare orchids, and six more Cork towns are to follow suit.

"Sadly, the populations of many of our pollinator species are declining, with about one-third of our native bee species threatened with extinction. We all know the importance of bees to food production. This is a timely mitigation from Cork County Council and will be a boost of beauty to each town. I look forward to seeing all the bright pollinator plants blooming in these towns come spring.”

Chief executive of Cork County Council, Tim Lucey, said: “Cork County Council is identifying and implementing new strategies for the management of public spaces in our towns, to promote biodiversity and provide food and habitats for our wild pollinator species, which are an essential component of a healthy environment.

"The pollinator plans are being led by a consultant ecologist and are inspired by the success of the first Town Pollinator Plan in the county, prepared by Cork County Council for Midleton in 2019. We hope to extend the project to include additional towns in the coming years.”

Pollinator plans for Carrigaline, Kinsale, Bantry, Macroom, Kanturk and Fermoy will see existing habitats of high value for pollinators identified and protected; the variety and extent of flowering plants available to pollinators increased, with less intensive approaches to management of grass cutting in our parks, roadside verges and other green spaces; new pollinator friendly planting proposals; and the creation of new nesting habitat for pollinators.

Funded by the National Biodiversity Action Plan fund and Cork County Council, and in collaboration with community groups in each of the six towns, pollinator-friendly strategies will be developed in accordance with All-Ireland Pollinator Plan Guidelines.