More trees planted than removed in Cork city this year

Up to 1,000 trees are to be planted in Cork city over the next five years thanks to the business representative group, Cork Chamber.

Details of the Chamber's tree sponsorship initiative emerged as Cork City Council released figures which show that more trees have been planted in the city this year than have been removed.

The council has, in recent months, faced frequent criticism for its management of the city’s tree stock in certain areas.

It faced particular criticism last month for removing a landmark stand of historic trees along Centre Park Road — trees it said had died and had to be removed on health and safety grounds.

However, it has emerged that more trees were planted this year than were either removed or pruned back.

Green Party councillor Dan Boyle asked officials for specific figures on the total number of trees removed from open space areas between January 1 and September 30.

He was told that 203 trees have been removed in that period.

Of those, over 70 were dead regenerated hedgerow elm — trees which had died as a result of contracting Dutch Elm disease following the dry, hot summer of 2018.

The stumps of these elms "will regenerate and form a sizeable coppice within five years", Mr Boyle was told.

The remaining trees were removed in the interest of public safety because they were either dead or seriously diseased, officials said.

It is important to note that the decision to remove any tree is only carried out following an inspection and recommendation from a qualified arborist.

A further 189 trees were either removed or heavily pruned following storm damage arising from Storm Ellen in August.

However, Mr Boyle was told that 345 semi-mature trees — trees which are at least 20-years-old and up to 7m high— were planted at various locations between January and March of this year.

And plans are being finalised to plant a further 500 trees before the end of this year thanks, in part, to a Cork Chamber initiative which will sponsor the planting of 200 trees in parks and open space areas each year for the next five years.

Trees in the aftermath of ex-Hurricane Ophelia. Fallen trees on Centre Park Road in 2017.

Work to identify suitable locations for these new trees, which will be native Irish species, is now underway.

Mr Boyle welcomed news that the council has "moved beyond tree neutrality" with far more trees being planted than are being removed.

Chamber spokesman Thomas McHugh said its tree sponsorship scheme is an element of its bicentennial celebrations and is designed to create a lasting legacy, which is both sustainable and increases the city’s biodiversity.

Meanwhile, Independent councillor Mick Finn has called for the tree felling licensing system which is in effect in rural areas to be extended to protect trees in urban areas.

He said trees in urban areas should be given the same level of protection as those in rural areas to prevent private landowners from felling them without notice or consultation.