Regeneration of Cork's historic MacCurtain Street gets green light

An ambitious regeneration of Cork’s historic MacCurtain Street has been approved as part of a multi-million overhaul of city centre traffic movement north of the river Lee.

City councillors approved Part 8 planning today for the MacCurtain St public transport improvement scheme - the latest phase of the city council’s City Centre Movement Strategy (CCMS) which has been designed to deliver major benefits for bus passengers, cyclists and pedestrians.

The National Transport Authority-funded scheme includes plans for a complete upgrade of the public realm on MacCurtain St, with new wider footpaths, bus priority measures, street resurfacing, new public lighting, additional street furniture, and the planting of new trees.

The street's one-way eastbound traffic flow arrangement which was introduced in 1968 will be converted to a two-way system.

But the scheme also includes major upgrades and traffic management changes to nearby streets, quays and bridges, with several new segregated bike lanes and bus lanes planned.

Public realm upgrades are planned for Leitrim St, Coburg St, Bridge St, the lower section of St Patrick’s Hill, St Patrick’s Quay, Brian Boru Street, Merchant’s Quay, Anderson’s Quay, as well as Cathedral Walk and part of Mulgrave Road.

It includes a new two-way segregated cycle lane along St Patrick’s Quay and Camden Quay, on Merchant’s Quay, across Christy Ring Bridge, and on Leitrim St, to improve connectivity between bike lanes around Kent Station and Penrose Quay in the east, and at Pope’s Quay at the western side of the city centre.

Drawings of the changes planned for MacCurtain Street.

The scheme was advertised for public consultation in July and in a report last night, councillors were told that 69 submissions were received, most broadly in favour of the scheme.

But a number of amendments have been included following the feedback.

Bike parking across the scheme has been almost doubled, from the advertised 70 to 120 spaces, toucan crossings are being provided at a number of junctions, and dropped kerbs are being provided to allow direct access to the cycle facilities on Merchant’s Quay and at Michael Collins Bridge.

Other changes to “better manage potential conflicts” between cyclists and pedestrians at some junctions are being considered, but the provision of dedicated cycle facilities on Lavitt’s Quay will be revisited later as part of Bus Connects.

In response to other submissions, officials said because the changes will reduce traffic by up to 70% on MacCurtain St, dedicated bus-only lanes on the street are not required at this stage, but they can be introduced later if traffic congestion becomes an issue.

Drawings reveal proposals in place for improved pedestrian, cycling and public transport facilities.

The number of disabled parking spaces is being increased, it is hoped to include a commemoration to Tomás MacCurtain, and electric points for street markets on MacCurtain St, Bridge St and Harley St will also be provided.

Detailed design will now get underway in the hope that construction work will start by the middle of next year.

The work will be done in phases, with work starting on the quays first.

Work won’t start on MacCurtain St until the quays are finished. The entire scheme could take up to 18-months to complete.

Lord Mayor Cllr Joe Kavanagh welcomed the scheme and praised city officials for bringing the scheme to this stage, while his FG party colleague, Cllr Des Cahill, said it will transform the area.

SF Cllr Henry Cremin said he was delighted that Tomas MacCurtain will be honoured as part of the new streetscape.

Green Cllr Oliver Moran said the renewal will enhance the rejuvenation of the MacCurtain St area which has been underway in recent years.