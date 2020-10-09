East Cork hotel closes after staff member tests positive for Covid-19

A hotel in East Cork has closed after a member of staff tested positive for Covid 19.

Garryvoe Hotel confirmed the closure in a Facebook post.

"Unfortunately, a member of our team has tested positive for Covid-19. As a precautionary measure and in the interest of the safety of our staff and guests, we have taken the decision to close the hotel from tomorrow Friday, October 9th for a period of time."

The owners of the hotel have spoken of their hope to reopen as soon as possible.

"We are a team here in Garryvoe and we have always looked after and supported each other in every way we can, we have stuck together and we will now. We will be back up and running very soon so don’t worry we will all be together sooner rather than later.

To our Guests - We would also like to thank you for your support, understanding and patience at this time. We will be directed by the HSE to follow all necessary protocols.

We apologise for the inconvenience this may have caused and we look forward to welcoming you back to East Cork & the Garryvoe Hotel very soon."

The reservation team at the hotel will continue working in the coming days.

Meanwhile, in a separate development, a pub in Midleton in Co Cork has also closed following the detection of a confirmed case of Covid-19 in a staff member.

Niall Mac's pub in the town issued a statement on Facebook.

"Unfortunately a member a staff has tested positive for Covid-19. We only got confirmation from the HSE yesterday evening. We are working with the ‘HSE contact tracing’ team and all staff members are being tested.

While no customers are identified as close contacts, we would advise that anyone who visited the pub from, Friday 2nd Oct to Monday 5th Oct, to look out for any symptoms and contact your GP with any concerns.

We will be in contact with our customers who attended the pub on these days, who are not on Facebook.

We have decided not to open under the level 3 restrictions and the pub will undergo an extreme deep clean before the reopening at the end of the month "