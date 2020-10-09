Tributes paid to former Fine Gael minister Tom O'Donnell

Tributes have been to the former Munster MEP and Fine Gael Minister, Tom O'Donnell, who died yesterday aged 94.

The Limerick politician died at his residence in Ballysheedy West.

Former Taoiseach John Bruton said Mr O'Donnell was a man of great warmth and conviction.

“He retained a youthful enthusiasm for all the causes in which he was involved, right up to end of his life. He never wavered."

“He inspired great affection among the people of the Gaeltacht and brought unprecedented attention, at the highest level, to them and their needs. He acquired a mastery of the language and conducted all the official business of his Department in Irish.”

Mr O'Donnell served as an MEP from 1979 until 1987. In a tribute, his successor John Cushnahan said he was deeply saddened to hear of Tom's passing.

"On a personal level, I will forever be grateful for the central role that he played in my own European Parliament election campaigns particularly my first one when he warmly welcomed myself and my family to Limerick and rendered such huge support in my attempt to succeed him."

After his retirement from politics, Mr O'Donnell became heavily involved in volunteering groups in the city and served as chairperson of the Irish Peace Insititute at the University of Limerick.

In 2005 Limerick City Council honoured Mr O'Donnell with a civic reception and presentation to mark half a century of his political and voluntary services to the people of Limerick City and County.

The family tradition in politics is carried on by his nephew Deputy Kieran O’Donnell, son of the late Dr Martin O’Donnell, who died on Monday.

Mr O'Donnell is survived by his wife Helen and son, Thomas.