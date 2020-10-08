Plans for 162 new homes on Cork's northside shot down

Plans for a large housing development on the northside of Cork city have been shot down to protect route options for a proposed strategic road.

In its decision to refuse planning for Miata Limited’s proposed 162-residential unit strategic housing development (SHD) in Banduff, An Bord Pleanála said the development could limit route choices for the proposed Cork northern distributor road.

Miata applied for planning for 162 residential units — 74 houses, 88 apartments, and a creche — on a greenfield site sandwiched between the existing Northern Ring Road and the Banduff Road.

However, the proposed northern distributor road, which has been identified as a critically important piece of required infrastructure in the Cork Metropolitan Area Transport Study (Cmats) is due to tie-in to existing roads close to Miata's site.

Green Party Mr Oliver Moran said while houses are needed, this planning decision is “good news”.

“The development would have cut off two vital resources for the community here," he said.

"It would have limited options for the planned Northern Distributor Road at the point where it will connect in with Mayfield. And it would have limited options for development of an ecological park at the location.”

The city council issued tenders during the summer for consultants to map out the route of the road which will include bus lanes, walking and cycling linkages.

It is expected the work will be done by next summer.

Early indications have suggested it will run from a point on the N22 east of Ballincollig, northwards through the north side of the city before connecting back into an improved existing road near Tinker’s Cross.

A southern distributor road is also planned under Cmats.