High-speed rail service could run from Cork to Derry, say ministers

High-speed rail service could run from Cork to Derry, say ministers

People make their way across the Peace Bridge in Derry (Brian Lawless/PA)

Wed, 07 Oct, 2020 - 20:45
Michael McHugh, PA

A high-speed rail service could run from Cork to Derry, ministers said.

Nichola Mallon in the North and the Green Party's Eamon Ryan have agreed to progress a feasibility study.

The route would consider connectivity from Derry-Belfast-Dublin-Limerick-Cork.

Stormont Minister for Infrastructure Ms Mallon said: “Improving connectivity across our island is key in delivering better opportunities for communities, greening our infrastructure and enhancing our island-wide economy.

“I am delighted that Minister Ryan and I both share a passion for enhancing our island rail network and that we are committed to working together to achieve transformative projects that serve all of our communities.”

It was a commitment in the New Decade, New Approach which restored Stormont powersharing this year.

Transport Minister Mr Ryan said: “While the Belfast-Dublin-Limerick Junction-Cork line is recognised as the spine of rail connectivity on the island, we need to ensure that any review of speed considers the wider network and in particular connectivity to the North-West.

“This study will be one of the most significant reviews of the rail network on the island in many years and will provide a framework to develop a much-improved rail network in the years ahead.”

More in this section

Investigation launched into chemical fire at Cork industrial estate Investigation launched into chemical fire at Cork industrial estate
Cork hotel closes after two members of staff test positive for Covid-19 Cork hotel closes after two members of staff test positive for Covid-19
Online conference to mark centenary of Terence MacSwiney hunger strike Online conference to mark centenary of Terence MacSwiney hunger strike
railpa-sourceplace: republic of irelandplace: northern ireland

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, October 7, 2020

  • 4
  • 9
  • 13
  • 22
  • 44
  • 47
  • 31

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices