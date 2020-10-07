Cork hotel closes after two members of staff test positive for Covid-19

A Cork city hotel has announced that it has taken the decision to close for "a short period of time" after two members of staff tested positive for Covid-19.

In a statement today, The Kingsley said that the decision was made as a precautionary measure and in the interest of safety for both staff and guests.

The hotel is currently working with the HSE and following all appropriate protocols.

Following today's closure, it is not known when the hotel will reopen but guests with reservations over the coming days are being contacted.

General Manager, Fergal Harte said: "We would like to wish the team members concerned a full and speedy recovery.

"We would also like to thank our guests and members for their support and understanding at this time.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused and we look forward to welcoming you back to The Kingsley very soon."