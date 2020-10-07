Appeal for witnesses to attempted robbery at credit union in Cork

Appeal for witnesses to attempted robbery at credit union in Cork

Wed, 07 Oct, 2020 - 16:20
Michelle McGlynn

Gardaí in Cork are appealing for witnesses in relation to an attempted robbery at a credit union.

At around 2.30pm yesterday afternoon, a man entered the credit union on Togher Road armed with what is believed to be a hatchet and a hammer.

The man threatened the staff and demanded money from them but left empty-handed.

He left the area on a bicycle which he had left outside.

No one was injured during the incident.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have witnessed the incident or who may have seen a man leaving the credit union area on a bike to contact them.

Gardaí are also appealing to anyone who travelled along Togher Road between 2.15pm and 2.45pm, particularly motorists with camera footage, to contact Togher Garda Station on 021 4947120.

