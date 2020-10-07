Online conference to mark centenary of Terence MacSwiney hunger strike

A three-day online centenary conference exploring the events leading up to former Mayor of Cork, Terence MacSwiney, will begin tomorrow.

Hosted by UCC and funded by Cork City Council and the Department of Arts Heritage and the Gaeltacht, the virtual event has been organised to mark the 100th anniversary of the hunger strike of Irish republicans in Brixton Prison, London and Cork Men’s Gaol in October 1920.

Over three days, 30 historians from Irish, British, American and Indian universities will explore various aspects of the 1920 hunger strikes, which garnered interest all over the world.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the conference will be held virtually on Zoom.

The conference will commence tomorrow from 12.45 - 6pm, and will continue on Friday and Saturday, October 9 and 10, from 12-6pm.

Current Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Joe Kavanagh said the event presented an "incredible opportunity" for people to learn more about MacSwiney and the lead up to, and aftermath of the hunger strikes.

Terence MacSwiney, Cork Men’s Gaol, and the Political Hunger Strike, 1920-2020

Thursday, 8 October – Saturday 10 October, 2020

He said: "The Cork hunger strikers played a pivotal role in influencing thinking about Irish nationalism.

Many of us regularly walk, drive or cycle past Gaol’s Cross regularly, not fully realising what a key historical site it is.

"The Cork Men’s Gaol strike was a critical precursor to the drama played out by Terence MacSwiney in London”.

Conference co-organiser, Dr John Borgonovo, from UCC's School of History, said the events of Oct 1920 were "distinctive."

He said: “While the hunger strike tactic had been deployed prior to 1920, the Cork/Brixton strike was distinctive for lasting three months and the ultimate death of three prisoners, including Lord Mayor of Cork, Terence MacSwiney.

Drawing intense public interest, the strike created a political crisis in Britain and Ireland, and made Terence MacSwiney into a global figure.

Aspects of the 1920 Cork/Brixton hunger strikes that will be examined include the perils of force-feeding, the medical and legal ethics of hunger strikes, cultural, spiritual, and international responses to the strikes, and various aspects of the lives of Terence MacSwiney and the other Cork strikers.

Anyone with interest in the centenary conference has been asked to register via UCC's website.