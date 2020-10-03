Watch: Runaway cow forces closure of busy Cork road

Traffic is moving freely again after a runaway calf forced the closure of one of Cork’s busiest roads this afternoon.

The animal was spotted running along the inbound lane of the Lower Glanmire Road in Tivoli earlier - the city’s main approach road from the east, from the busy Dunkettle interchange.

Video footage posted on social media showed the calf running on the footpath but then stepping onto the road and into moving traffic.

#CorkTraffic Reports of a calf 🐄 on the loose on the Lower Glanmire Road/Silversprings area. Take care on approach. pic.twitter.com/WtiWcAsdqB — Cork Safety Alerts (@CorkSafetyAlert) October 3, 2020

Gardaí were called and a number of traffic corps units responded.

It is understood that the owner of the calf was aware of the calf’s bolt for freedom and was in the area with his jeep and a trailer looking for the animal.

In an effort to ensure a safe and swift round-up, gardaí closed off the inbound section of the road near Tivoli and allowed the jeep and trailer inside the cordon.

A garda spokesman said the round-up operation was performed quickly and effectively.

The calf was herded into the back of the trailer with relative ease, and removed from the scene “safe and well”.

There were no accidents caused as a result of the incident and the road reopened to traffic a short time later.