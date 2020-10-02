Parents who lost son to cancer donate fleet of mini garda cars to sick children

A couple who lost one of their twin boys to cancer shortly before he turned two have channelled their grief into fundraising for a fleet of toy garda cars for sick children under the Little Blue Heroes programme.

Tyler and Scott Ryan were born on May 22, 2017. In early 2018, Tyler was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer called Ectmesenchymoma.

His Charleville, Co. Cork-based parents Margo and Stephen, watched their son go through extensive rounds of treatment, blood transfusions and two surgeries requiring the removal of this bladder, prostate, urinary tract and a portion of his bowel.

Tyler passed away surrounded by family in the tender care of Marymount Hospice in Cork city in March 2019.

Margo says that her "lion" of a child took cancer in his stride.

"Tyler was so brave and strong and such a happy little boy with big blue eyes and beautiful blond hair. He was so kind hearted and loveable. He loved his hugs and kisses," she said.

We created lots of memories with Tyler and we brought forward his and Scott's second birthday so that they could celebrate together, while still hoping that Tyler would be there for his real second birthday.

"We scoured the earth and took our search for treatment worldwide."

Margo is devastated that childhood cancer stole their little boy from his parents and his siblings Scott and Lilly Kate.

"We held him tightly on his last night with us, telling him how much we loved him. He looked up at us; it was like he was saying goodbye. We told our brave boy that we were proud of him and that his nana was waiting for him and that we were sorry we couldn't save him.

As a parent, hopelessly watching your son taking his last breath will never leave you.

"We thought that the diagnosis was the worst part. It is no comparison to putting your child in a coffin."

The Ryan family decided to fundraise to support the purchase of a batch of mini garda cars that are being sent out to sick children throughout the country under the Little Blue Heroes programme.

Little Blue Heroes is a not-for-profit charitable foundation established by Garda staff which aims to support local Gardaí in providing financial assistance and practical support to families in local communities who have children undergoing long-term medical treatment for serious illness.

In 2018, Tyler became a Little Blue Hero and was made an honorary Garda. He had a fascination with Garda cars.

Tyler received a Garda guard of honour at his funeral.

He was due to attend a Garda "graduation" ceremony in August 2019 at Garda Headquarters to receive a bravery medal. The family travelled to Dublin for the Little Blue Heroes Ceremony at Garda HQ and little Scott went to the podium and collected the award on behalf of his brother.

Margo and Stephen hosted a memorial at Doneraile Park to raise funds for a batch of Garda mini cars which are being distributed in the name of Tyler Ryan.

Margo says that each of the cars has a picture of Tyler on the back.

"All these Little Blue Heroes mean so much to us and we know how hard it is to have a very ill child. They are extra special. These beautiful kids deserve happiness and it makes us so proud to keep Tyler's memory alive."

Donations can be made to Little Blue Heroes at https://www.littleblueheroes.org/donate