Five-week-old 'born fighter' is youngest-ever honorary Garda recruit

A five-week-old baby with cancer has become the youngest ever honorary Garda recruit following in the footsteps of his great grandfather who was a Garda Inspector.

Calvin Doyle from Dublin has become the youngest ever person to sport the Garda uniform under the Little Blue Heroes programme.

In a statement, Little Blue Heroes say that Calvin is a "born fighter."

"Our youngest recruit yet. Welcome to Honorary Garda Calvin Doyle who is only five weeks old.

Calvin is a born fighter and is using all his strength and determination to keep going as long as he can in his battle against cancer.

"Calvin's great grandfather was retired Inspector Frank Doyle attached to the Bridewell Garda Station so Calvin has taken up the mantle in wearing the uniform."

Honorary Garda, five-week-old Calvin Doyle is 'a born fighter'

Presentation of his specially adapted uniform, Bravo Bear, and gifts were made by local Gardaí from Clontarf & Raheny Garda Stations.

The officers met with Lee and Shannon the parents of little Calvin Doyle.

Gardai from the Bridewell Garda Station were also on hand to present a commissioner's coin to the family including Frank's daughter Anne Doyle.

To support the family during this very difficult time financial aid was given to help Calvin in his journey ahead.

Anne Doyle, grandmother of little Calvin, said they were delighted with the presentation.

Gardaí from Clontarf & Raheny Garda Stations presented baby Calvin and his parents, Lee and Shannon, with a specially adapted uniform, Bravo Bear, and other gifts.

"On behalf of myself my son his partner Shannon and our little fighter Garda Calvin we cannot thank enough little blue heroes and everyone involved in making yesterday happen what a great memory this will be for us to have of our beautiful Calvin."

The fight for life, when life was just created. Honorary Gda Calvin Doyle only 5 weeks old is using all his strength and determination in his battle against cancer. We are supporting Calvin with our family in blue in every way we can during this very difficult time. pic.twitter.com/1sfYdBlDZ7 — Little Blue Heroes (@LilBlueHeroes) September 20, 2020

Little Blue Heroes is a not-for-profit charitable foundation established by Garda staff which aims to support local Gardaí in providing financial assistance and practical support to families in local communities who have children undergoing long-term medical treatment for serious illness.