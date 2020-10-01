Rebel Óg insists Covid-19 guidance adhered to at Cork minor final

The body in charge of youth gaelic games in Cork has said that all Covid-19 guidance was “adhered to” after a video emerged of what appeared to be a large crowd celebrating without social distancing at a minor championship football final.

Rebel Og said that the crowd at the match between Glanmire and Douglas on Wednesday evening at Páirc Uí Rinn was “ less than 200” while “all Covid-19 regulations were strictly adhered to”.

The chairman of Glanmire had earlier declined to comment on a social media post from his club’s official account which appeared to show a large crowd, and a lack of social distancing, at the match.

The video, which has since been deleted from Twitter, showed a last-minute free being scored by club player James Crowley to secure victory for Glanmire, managed by former Kerry great Tomas O Se, against Douglas, the defending champions.

Here you go 😀 pic.twitter.com/dJnUf8CKH4 — Anthony Fitzgerald (@Antidote23) October 1, 2020

It was Glanmire’s first Premier 1 minor title, the club having won the Premier 2 competition the year before.

The video - which was apparently taken by an attendee within the main stand - shows the free being scored before the seemingly large crowd rises in jubilant celebration.

The match itself had been livestreamed by the Irish Examiner to facilitate fans unable or unwilling to attend in person.

As the video began to gain traction online, the club’s social media account initially blocked other users who had shared the post. The video was deleted minutes later.

Club chairman Paul Kingston said he was unaware of the video and had no comment to make as to its content.

“Firstly, I am unaware of it, and secondly the competition is run by and authorised by the Rebel Óg. I have no comment to make on anything,” Mr Kingston said.

Cork is currently at Level Two per the country’s roadmap for living with Covid-19 meaning outdoor sporting events in stadiums with minimum capacity of 5,000 can be attended by up to 200 people.

If Cork were moved to Level Three all sport in the county would be either cancelled or played behind closed doors.